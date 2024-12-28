Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Poole Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 3:22pm

Poole (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Poole will be held out of Saturday's contest due to a bruised left hip. Malcolm Brogdon, Carlton Carrington and Johnny Davis stand to benefit most from a minutes perspective, while Bilal Coulibaly and Alexandre Sarr could see more usage. Poole's next chance to play will come Monday in a rematch with the Knicks.

