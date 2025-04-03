Jordan Poole Injury: Won't play Thursday

Poole has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Magic due to right elbow contusion injury management.

Poole will miss his first game for the Wizards since March 5, with his absence seemingly being more of a rest day in the second leg of a back-to-back set. He's one of seven players that the Wizards have already ruled out for Thursday, leaving plenty of minutes up for grabs. Bub Carrington and AJ Johnson are likely to serve as the Wizards' primary playmakers out of the backcourt.