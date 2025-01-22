Jordan Poole News: Another poor shooting effort

Poole had 15 points (5-18 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 111-88 loss to the Lakers.

The Lakers focused their defensive efforts on trying to slow Poole down, and that resulted in the star guard having another woeful shooting performance. He's failed to surpass the 20-point mark in four of his last five outings, a span in which he's averaging 20.4 points per game but shooting just 38.5 percent from the floor.