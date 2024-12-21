Jordan Poole News: Catches fire from downtown

Poole totaled 26 points (8-19 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-101 loss to the Bucks.

Although he turned the ball over a game-high seven times, Poole caught fire from three-point land with eight triples and led the Wizards with 26 points Saturday. Over his last nine games, Poole is averaging 21.6 points, 5.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 3.8 three-pointers per contest. Giveaways and subpar shooting efficiency could remain a problem for the 25-year-old combo guard while Kyle Kuzma (ribs) remains sidelined, but Poole shouldn't struggle to put up points and treys for fantasy managers as Washington's clear-cut top option on offense going forward.