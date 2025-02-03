Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Poole headshot

Jordan Poole News: Cleared to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 3:42pm

Poole (illness) is available and starting against the Hornets on Monday.

Poole popped up on Monday afternoon's injury report due to an illness, but it doesn't appear severe enough for him to miss Monday's contest. Poole has been in a bit of a shooting slump recently, having averaged 18.1 points per game over his last 10 outings while shooting just 36.9 percent from the field.

