Jordan Poole headshot

Jordan Poole News: Drops out of rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Poole (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Sunday in the Pelicans' 137-117 loss to the Clippers.

After being left out of the rotation for the Pelicans' final nine games before the All-Star break, Poole had resurfaced on New Orleans' second unit to begin the second half. He averaged 10.4 points, 3.6 assists and 3.0 assists over his last five appearances, but Poole had seen his playing time trend down over the Pelicans' previous two matchups, when he logged a combined 25 minutes. Though New Orleans was missing Zion Williamson (ankle) on Sunday, the returns of Trey Murphy (shoulder) and Dejounte Murray (reconditioning) were enough to bump Poole back out of the rotation. The 26-year-old guard's outlook for playing time will only worsen once Williamson is cleared to return to action.

Jordan Poole
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Poole See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Poole See More
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit Guide: Key Players, Matchups & Schedule Insights
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit Guide: Key Players, Matchups & Schedule Insights
Author Image
Adam King
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More
Author Image
Mike Barner
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 23
Author Image
Dan Bruno
38 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
40 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
52 days ago