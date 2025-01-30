Jordan Poole News: Forgettable outing vs. Toronto

Poole notched three points (1-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists and two blocks over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 106-82 loss to the Raptors.

Poole had his worst performance of the season during Wednesday's blowout loss to the Raptors. The veteran guard finished with a season-low three points against Toronto, going 1-for-9 from the field and 0-for-5 from beyond the arc. The rough 2024-25 campaign continues for Washington, with the team sporting a league-worst record of 6-40.