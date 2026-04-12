Jordan Poole headshot

Jordan Poole News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Poole will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Jordan Hawkins will replace Poole in the first unit for Sunday's game, and it'll be interesting to see how many minutes Poole receives in the reserve role. In 31 games off the bench this season, Poole has averaged 12.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.2 triples per contest.

Jordan Poole
New Orleans Pelicans
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