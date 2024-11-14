Jordan Poole News: Lands season-high 42 points
Poole ended Wednesday's 139-130 loss to the Spurs with 42 points (15-22 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals in 33 minutes.
Poole was on the front foot from the opening tip, ending with a season-high 42 points despite another loss. It's been a fantastic start to the season for Poole, coming off a forgettable campaign in 2023-24. Across 10 games, he is averaging 22.2 points, 4.4 assists, 2.3 steals and 3.6 three-pointers in 30.6 minutes per game. There is some doubt as to whether this is sustainable, however, it appears as though we are going to have fun finding out.
