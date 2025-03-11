Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Poole headshot

Jordan Poole News: Limited to 23 minutes Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Poole notched 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 119-104 loss to the Raptors.

Poole recorded an impressive 34-point effort in his return to the lineup against Toronto on Saturday, but he couldn't repeat the same numbers against the same opponent two days later. Poole is an accomplished scorer, but he lacks consistency on a game-to-game level to move into the next level of his career. He's averaging 22.7 points per game since the beginning of February, but it's worth noting he's surpassed the 20-point mark just six times over that 13-game stretch.

Jordan Poole
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now