Jordan Poole News: Looks rusty in return

Poole posted eight points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 121-96 loss to the Clippers.

Making his return from a two-game absence due to a hip injury, Poole matched his season low with eight points and saw his minutes limited with Wednesday's game out of hand by the fourth quarter. Despite Wednesday's dud, Poole is still averaging a strong 20.8 points, 5.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 3.0 three-pointers per game over his last six outings while shooting 46.2 percent from beyond the arc during this span. The 25-year-old combo guard has mostly thrived in 2024-25 as Washington's point guard following the departure of Tyus Jones this past offseason, so fantasy managers should expect Poole to bounce back as he gets further removed from the hip issue.