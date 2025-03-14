Jordan Poole News: Muted performance in win

Poole finished Thursday's 129-125 victory over Detroit with 17 points (4-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 24 minutes.

The Wizards aren't exactly playing for much these days, and that could be a factor as to why Poole's minutes are down -- over his last three outings, he's seeing 24.2 minutes per game with 16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.0 three-pointers on 37.5 percent shooting from the field. His usage could trend up, however, as Bilal Coulibaly will be out approximately 4-6 weeks with a right hamstring injury.