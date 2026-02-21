Jordan Poole headshot

Jordan Poole News: Pops for 23 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Poole contributed 23 points (8-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Saturday's 126-111 win over the 76ers.

Poole remained in the rotation Saturday, scoring 23 points in the process, the most he has scored since Dec 31. After being out of the rotation for nine straight games, he has now logged at least 24 minutes in two consecutive contests. It's hard to get an exact read on what is happening with the rotation, but assuming he continues to play a meaningful role, he could be worth a speculative pickup, specifically for those needing points and threes.

Jordan Poole
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Poole See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Poole See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More
Author Image
Mike Barner
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 23
Author Image
Dan Bruno
29 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
31 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
43 days ago
6 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets Benefiting From NBA Injuries & Lineup Changes
NBA
6 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets Benefiting From NBA Injuries & Lineup Changes
Author Image
Mike Barner
44 days ago