Jordan Poole News: Puts up 34 points in win

Poole closed Tuesday's 156-137 win over Utah with 34 points (12-23 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes.

Zion Williamson, Saddiq Bey and Herbert Jones were all active Tuesday, but none of them saw the floor. Poole, who has been used sparingly in recent weeks, may get an extended look in the final two games of the regular season as the Pelicans have nothing to play for.