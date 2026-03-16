Jordan Poole News: Rare appearance Monday

Poole notched four points (2-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, two assists and two blocks in 18 minutes during Monday's 129-111 victory over the Mavericks.

Poole was back in the rotation for the first time in the past eight games, likely as a result of Dejounte Murray being ruled out due to illness. In what has been a frustrating season for Poole, this appearance is likely to be a cameo rather than what to expect moving forward. Barring a shift in the teams' direction, Poole seems destined to spend a lot more time on the bench.