Jordan Poole News: Rare appearance Monday
Poole notched four points (2-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, two assists and two blocks in 18 minutes during Monday's 129-111 victory over the Mavericks.
Poole was back in the rotation for the first time in the past eight games, likely as a result of Dejounte Murray being ruled out due to illness. In what has been a frustrating season for Poole, this appearance is likely to be a cameo rather than what to expect moving forward. Barring a shift in the teams' direction, Poole seems destined to spend a lot more time on the bench.
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