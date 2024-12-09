Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Poole News: Regresses with nine points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Poole notched nine points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and two assists across 29 minutes during Sunday's 140-112 loss to Memphis.

Washington's fortunes depend on productive evenings from Poole, so Sunday's result was a definite disappointment. It's an outlier for the sixth-year pro, as he's dipped below double-digit scoring totals only three times this season. Washington's overall quality of play will naturally make Poole's production more volatile then other guards in the league, but he's demonstrated explosiveness with several 30-point games and a season-high total of 42 points.

