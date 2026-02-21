Jordan Poole News: Resurfaces in rotation
Poole posted three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes Friday in the Pelicans' 139-118 loss to the Bucks.
After going unused in each of the Pelicans' last nine games, Poole was dusted off and inserted into the rotation as New Orleans looked to add some more offensive firepower to the mix while Trey Murphy (shoulder) was sidelined. Despite seeing a healthy minutes total off the bench, Poole failed to deliver much of a spark. The Pelicans could get Murphy back for the second leg of their back-to-back set Saturday versus the 76ers, and Dejounte Murray (Achilles) is also drawing closer to his season debut, so Poole could find himself back outside of the rotation in short order.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Poole See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More15 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 2329 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2131 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 943 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
6 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets Benefiting From NBA Injuries & Lineup Changes44 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Poole See More