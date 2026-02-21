Jordan Poole headshot

Jordan Poole News: Resurfaces in rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Poole posted three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes Friday in the Pelicans' 139-118 loss to the Bucks.

After going unused in each of the Pelicans' last nine games, Poole was dusted off and inserted into the rotation as New Orleans looked to add some more offensive firepower to the mix while Trey Murphy (shoulder) was sidelined. Despite seeing a healthy minutes total off the bench, Poole failed to deliver much of a spark. The Pelicans could get Murphy back for the second leg of their back-to-back set Saturday versus the 76ers, and Dejounte Murray (Achilles) is also drawing closer to his season debut, so Poole could find himself back outside of the rotation in short order.

Jordan Poole
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Poole See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Poole See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More
Author Image
Mike Barner
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 23
Author Image
Dan Bruno
29 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
31 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
43 days ago
6 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets Benefiting From NBA Injuries & Lineup Changes
NBA
6 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets Benefiting From NBA Injuries & Lineup Changes
Author Image
Mike Barner
44 days ago