Jordan Poole News: Scores 18 in blowout loss

Poole supplied 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Thursday's 162-109 loss to the Pacers.

Poole was one of the few standout performers for the Wizards in this win, although it's hard to single anyone out following a 53-point defeat. At least Poole managed to extend his solid stretch of play in recent games, and he's now scored at least 18 points in five straight outings following a couple of subpar showings following the All-Star break. Poole should remain one of the Wizards' go-to options on offense every time he's on the court.