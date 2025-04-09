Jordan Poole News: Scores 19 points Tuesday

Poole ended with 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and three assists in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 104-98 loss to the Pacers.

Poole is aiming to end the season on a strong note, and the veteran guard has now reached the 19-point plateau in three of his last four contests -- a span in which he's shooting an impressive 52.5 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from deep. Even though the Wizards are in tank mode, Poole is expected to remain available for the final games of the regular season.