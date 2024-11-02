Jordan Poole News: Scores 21 points vs. Miami

Poole contributed 21 points (8-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, two blocks and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 118-98 loss to the Heat.

Poole has scored at least 20 points in four of the first five games of the regular season, and he finished Saturday's contest as the Wizards' second-leading scorer behind Bilal Coulibaly (22). Through the first five games of the 2024-25 regular season, Poole is averaging 22.2 points, 5.4 assists, 1.2 rebounds and 2.8 steals over 30.4 minutes per contest.