Jordan Poole News: Scores 24 points in defeat

Poole accumulated 24 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 129-121 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Poole had a solid performance Wednesday and reached the 24-point mark for the third time over his last five outings. The veteran shooter has been a bit inconsistent throughout February, though, and his performances have suffered because of that. In 11 appearances this month, he's averaging 22.3 points per game but shooting just 42.7 percent from the floor and 29.7 percent from three-point range.