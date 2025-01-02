Jordan Poole News: Scores 30 points in return

Poole contributed 30 points (10-21 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 125-107 victory over Chicago.

Poole returned to the hardwood following a two-game absence due to a hip injury, and he posted an excellent all-around showing in this victory. The two-game absence didn't slow Poole down, and he's now scored at least 25 points in five games in a row, a stretch in which he's averaging 27.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 46 percent from three-point range.