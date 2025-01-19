Jordan Poole News: Scores 38 points in loss

Poole closed Saturday's 122-114 loss to Golden State with 38 points (12-25 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes.

Poole posted one of his best scoring outputs of the season, but this 38-point effort against his former team wasn't enough to lead the Wizards to an upset. Poole has reached the 20-point mark in five of his seven appearances since the beginning of January, a span in which he's averaging 23.9 points per game while shooting 40.5 percent from three-point range.