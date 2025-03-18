Jordan Poole News: Sees limited run

Poole totaled nine points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 11 minutes during Monday's 112-97 loss to Portland.

This was a bizarre game for the Wizards, as Poole and Khris Middleton were both pulled at halftime with 11 minutes apiece. The Wizards used an 11-man rotation, giving extended run to guys like Jaylen Martin and AJ Johnson. If Monday was any indication, Washington could be a fantasy mess in the final weeks.