Jordan Poole News: Sets season high in 45-point outing

Poole accumulated 45 points (16-32 FG, 4-17 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 134-124 loss to the Cavaliers.

Poole shined in Friday's contest, leading the way offensively by posting a game-best scoring total while leading the Wizards in threes made and assists in an offensive showcase. Poole set a new season high in scoring, his second outing of the year with 40 or more points.