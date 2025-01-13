Jordan Poole News: Shoots blanks from downtown

Poole contributed 13 points (3-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes during Sunday's 136-95 loss to the Thunder.

The Wizards as a whole had little success against a stifling OKC defense, shooting 33.7 percent from the floor and just 19.6 percent (9-for-46) from three-point range, but Poole led the starting five in scoring thanks to a solid showing at the charity stripe. The 25-year-old guard has missed five of 10 games since Christmas due to a sore hip, but he's scored in double digits in 10 straight appearances dating back to Dec. 13 -- a stretch in which he's averaging 23.8 points, 4.5 assists, 4.3 threes, 3.7 boards and 1.4 steals while shooting 40.2 percent from beyond the arc.