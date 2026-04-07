Jordan Poole headshot

Jordan Poole News: Starting versus Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Poole will start in Tuesday's game against Utah.

Poole will get the start for the first time in three months. In six starts during the campaign, the 26-year-old has averaged 18.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.7 steals across 33.7 minutes.

Jordan Poole
New Orleans Pelicans
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