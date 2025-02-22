Jordan Poole News: Struggles from three-point range

Poole logged 11 points (3-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 104-101 loss to Milwaukee.

Poole had a subpar shooting performance Friday, but at this point of the season, fantasy managers should be getting used to Poole delivering these performances from time to time. This was the third time -- and first since Jan. 29 -- in which he attempted at least five threes without making one. Poole is too talented to struggle like this on a steady basis, so he'll aim to bounce back when the Wizards take on the Magic on Sunday.