Jordan Poole News: Struggles with shot Monday

Poole totaled 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six rebounds and six assists over 29 minutes during Monday's 130-108 loss to the Mavericks.

Poole didn't have his best performance from a shooting perspective and needed 15 shots to score 15 points, though at least he's reached that mark in four consecutive appearances. Poole will have value in fantasy as long as he finds a way to contribute offensively. He's averaging 19.5 points per game over his last 10 appearances despite shooting 39 percent from the floor in that span.