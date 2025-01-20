Jordan Poole News: Struggles with shot Sunday
Poole finished Sunday's 123-100 loss to Sacramento with 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes.
The Wizards looked overmatched Sunday, and while Poole has been a solid scoring weapon for the Wizards, he didn't have his best shooting performance in this contest. Despite the subpar contest, Poole remains a solid fantasy alternative in most formats, and one of the few silver linings in a struggling Wizards team. He's averaging 22.3 points per game while shooting 43 percent from the floor and 39.8 percent from deep since the beginning of January.
