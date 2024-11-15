Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Poole headshot

Jordan Poole News: Turns in strong final line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Poole ended Friday's 129-117 loss to the Hawks with 22 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 29 minutes.

Poole wasn't able to top his 42-point night Wednesday against the Spurs, but he posted yet another strong scoring night and has drilled 10 combined triples in his last two games. He also appears to be back on track as a distributor after a slow start to November, averaging 5.7 assists over his last three appearances.

More Stats & News
