Jordan Poole headshot

Jordan Poole News: Will play against Bulls

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Poole (hip) has been cleared to play against the Bulls.

Poole returns to the lineup for the Wizards after missing the last three games with a hip injury. The veteran guard will give Washington a much-needed boost, especially in the scoring department, as he's currently averaging a career-high 21.8 points per game, shooting 43.6 percent from the floor and a career-best 40.6 percent from beyond the arc.

