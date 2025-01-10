Jordan Poole News: Will play against Bulls

Poole (hip) has been cleared to play against the Bulls.

Poole returns to the lineup for the Wizards after missing the last three games with a hip injury. The veteran guard will give Washington a much-needed boost, especially in the scoring department, as he's currently averaging a career-high 21.8 points per game, shooting 43.6 percent from the floor and a career-best 40.6 percent from beyond the arc.