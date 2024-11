Poole (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Poole will shake off a questionable tag and suit up after missing two games due to a sore left hip flexor. Across 14 appearances this season, Poole has averaged 21.2 points, 4.9 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 30.2 minutes per game.