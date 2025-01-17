Jordan Schakel News: Adds eight points off bench

Schakel (undisclosed) totaled eight points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds in 23 minutes Thursday during the G League Maine Celtics' 123-122 win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Schakel missed about a week of action due to an undisclosed injury but has since appeared in two straight matchups for Maine, tallying 19 total points over this brief stretch. The 26-year-old is averaging 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists through 23 games this season.