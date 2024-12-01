Jordan Schakel News: Drains five triples

Schakel totaled 19 points (7-18 FG, 5-15 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 40 minutes Saturday in the G League Maine Celtics' 118-110 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Schakel didn't have any issue firing away from beyond the arc and led his team with five made threes. Saturday marked his best scoring performance of the 2024-25 campaign, and he also set a new season high by dishing out six assists.