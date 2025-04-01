Jordan Schakel News: Provides spark off bench
Schakel posted 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt) and three rebounds in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 115-95 playoff victory over the Capital City Go-Go.
Schakel tied Miles Norris for Maine's second-leading scorer with 16 points despite coming off the bench Tuesday. Schakel ended the 2024-25 regular season averaging 8.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 23.3 minutes across 29 appearances, including eight starts for Maine.
Jordan Schakel
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now