Jordan Schakel News: Provides spark off bench

Schakel posted 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt) and three rebounds in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 115-95 playoff victory over the Capital City Go-Go.

Schakel tied Miles Norris for Maine's second-leading scorer with 16 points despite coming off the bench Tuesday. Schakel ended the 2024-25 regular season averaging 8.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 23.3 minutes across 29 appearances, including eight starts for Maine.