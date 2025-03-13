Jordan Schakel News: Returns to action Wednesday

Schakel (illness) returned to action in Wednesday's 129-100 G League Win over the Windy City Bulls, finishing with 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 16 minutes.

Schakel has been used sparingly by the Celtics this season, and he hasn't made a big impact on the stat sheet -- across 24 regular-season appearances, Schakel is hitting 39.8 percent from the field with 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.0 three-pointers.