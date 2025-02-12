Jordan Schakel News: Scores season-high points Monday

Schakel played 30 minutes Monday during Maine's 127-115 win versus the Hustle and compiled 26 points (6-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and four assists.

Schakel was productive off the bench for Maine on Monday as he scored a season-high 26 points while shooting an efficient 50.0 percent from the floor. Across 33 outings this season, the 26-year-old is currently averaging 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.