Jordan Swing News: Season-high 24 minutes in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 3:35pm

Swing notched 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 124-119 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

With the team's rotation down to just seven players in Saturday's season finale, Swing saw his most action off the bench this year. The 34-year-old's campaign ends with averages of 4.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 10.9 minutes while shooting 43.3 percent from beyond the arc over 10 games.

