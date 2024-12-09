Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Tucker

Jordan Tucker News: Struggling to find playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Tucker is averaging 7.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in 18.4 minutes through seven G League games this season.

Tucker hasn't seen the court since Nov. 26 against Greensboro, and even then he only logged one minute. He got off to a hot start to the 2024-25 campaign, putting up 12 and 13 points in his first two games, but he's been quiet since.

Jordan Tucker
 Free Agent
