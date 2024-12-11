Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Walsh headshot

Jordan Walsh Injury: Dealing with bruised ribs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Walsh is questionable for Thursday's game against Detroit due to a left rib contusion.

Walsh has migrated back and forth between the Celtics and their G League affiliate, picking up a bruised rib along the way. The 20-year-old has only logged double-digit minutes on six occasions this year, but with Sam Hauser (adductor) doubtful Thursday, Walsh would be a candidate to help fill the potential void.

Jordan Walsh
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
