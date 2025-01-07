Jordan Walsh Injury: Out with illness
Walsh (illness) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Walsh will join teammate Derrick White (illness) on the sidelines with a non-COVID illness. His next chance to play arrives Friday against Sacramento. Walsh's absence is unlikely to impact Boston's rotation very much, but Sam Hauser may have a longer leash from the second unit Tuesday.
