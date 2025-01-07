Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Walsh Injury: Out with illness

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 3:51pm

Walsh (illness) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Walsh will join teammate Derrick White (illness) on the sidelines with a non-COVID illness. His next chance to play arrives Friday against Sacramento. Walsh's absence is unlikely to impact Boston's rotation very much, but Sam Hauser may have a longer leash from the second unit Tuesday.

