Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Walsh headshot

Jordan Walsh Injury: Out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 2:25pm

Walsh (illness) is out for Friday's game against the Kings, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Walsh will sit out for consecutive games with an illness Friday. His next opportunity to suit up arrives Sunday against the Pelicans. Walsh's absence against Sacramento should not affect Boston's rotation very much, but the sharpshooting Sam Hauser should have a longer leash from the second unit.

Jordan Walsh
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now