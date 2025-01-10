Jordan Walsh Injury: Out with illness
Walsh (illness) is out for Friday's game against the Kings, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Walsh will sit out for consecutive games with an illness Friday. His next opportunity to suit up arrives Sunday against the Pelicans. Walsh's absence against Sacramento should not affect Boston's rotation very much, but the sharpshooting Sam Hauser should have a longer leash from the second unit.
