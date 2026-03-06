Jordan Walsh headshot

Jordan Walsh Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Walsh (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against Dallas.

Walsh was a very late addition to the injury report. He's been averaging 13.0 minutes over his last seven appearances, and minutes will be hard to come by with Jayson Tatum (Achilles) targeting his debut against Dallas.

Jordan Walsh
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Walsh See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Walsh See More
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule: Best Matchups & Streaming Picks
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule: Best Matchups & Streaming Picks
Author Image
Dan Bruno
46 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, December 30
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, December 30
Rotowire Staff
66 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 11 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 11 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
70 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
74 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
74 days ago