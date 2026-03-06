Jordan Walsh headshot

Jordan Walsh Injury: Won't play against Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Walsh (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

Walsh is under the weather and will miss Friday's contest, but he'll look to progress enough in his recovery to be available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers. Walsh's absence shouldn't impact the Celtics' rotation all that much, seeing as Jayson Tatum (Achilles) has been cleared to make his 2025-26 debut against Dallas.

Jordan Walsh
Boston Celtics
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Walsh
