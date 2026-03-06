Jordan Walsh Injury: Won't play against Dallas
Walsh (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks.
Walsh is under the weather and will miss Friday's contest, but he'll look to progress enough in his recovery to be available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers. Walsh's absence shouldn't impact the Celtics' rotation all that much, seeing as Jayson Tatum (Achilles) has been cleared to make his 2025-26 debut against Dallas.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Walsh See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule: Best Matchups & Streaming Picks46 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, December 3066 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 11 Streaming Targets70 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 2274 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 2274 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Walsh See More