Jordan Walsh headshot

Jordan Walsh News: Assigned and recalled Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 9:02am

The Celtics assigned Walsh to the G League's Maine Celtics before he was later recalled to the NBA on Saturday.

Walsh likely joined the G League Celtics for Saturday's practice ahead of their game against the Grand Rapids Gold on Tuesday. The 20-year-old has averaged 1.2 points and 1.4 rebounds across 8.0 minutes per contest over his last five outings with the parent club.

Jordan Walsh
Boston Celtics
