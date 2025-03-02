Jordan Walsh News: Assigned and recalled Saturday
The Celtics assigned Walsh to the G League's Maine Celtics before he was later recalled to the NBA on Saturday.
Walsh likely joined the G League Celtics for Saturday's practice ahead of their game against the Grand Rapids Gold on Tuesday. The 20-year-old has averaged 1.2 points and 1.4 rebounds across 8.0 minutes per contest over his last five outings with the parent club.
