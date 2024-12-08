Jordan Walsh News: Assigned to G League
Boston assigned Walsh to the G League Maine Celtics on Sunday.
Walsh made his first start of the 2024-25 regular season against the Heat on Dec. 2, but he has not played in each of the Celtics' last two games and will head to the G League along with Baylor Scheierman to get some additional playing time. Walsh played in 27 regular-season games for the Maine Celtics last season and averaged 14.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 29.8 minutes per game.
