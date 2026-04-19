Jordan Walsh headshot

Jordan Walsh News: Back to bench for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 9:40am

Walsh isn't starting in Sunday's game against the 76ers.

Walsh started in the Celtics' final three contests of the regular season, most recently finishing with nine points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes in the 113-108 win over Orlando on April 12. However, with a healthy starting lineup for Boston versus Philadelphia, Walsh will head back to the bench, potentially seeing 10-15 minutes of work in Game 1.

Jordan Walsh
Boston Celtics
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