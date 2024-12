Boston recalled Walsh from the G League's Maine Celtics on Monday.

Walsh played in Maine Celtics' 109-108 loss to the Greensboro Swarm on Sunday, notching 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 29 minutes. He's not expected to crack the rotation in Boston anytime soon, however.