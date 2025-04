Boston recalled Walsh from the G League's Maine Celtics on Wednesday.

Walsh played 26 minutes during Tuesday's 115-95 G League playoff win over the Capital City Go-Go, scoring 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) with four rebounds, two assists and one steal. Walsh could be back with Maine ahead of Thursday's game against the Westchester Knicks.